PACC offering free medical care to pets during COVID, apply here

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Animal Care Center is providing free medical care to pets in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a tweet from PACC, the shelter's free Medical Care Outreach Clinic is available on Wednesdays for people impacted by the pandemic.
If you are one of the people affected, and your pet is in need of medical care, apply here.
