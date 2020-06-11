PACC making room for evacuees' pets

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Animal Care Center is preparing to help Bighorn Fire evacuees take care of their pets while they're away from their homes.

The center will make room for pets throughout the shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

Catalina Foothills residents were asked to evacuate Thursday morning due to the fire.

“When you are in the middle of an emergency it can be overwhelming to figure out the best way to take care of your family and pets,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services, said in a statement. “We want to put folks at ease by helping them with their pets so that they can focus on other things like taking care of the humans in their family.”

Those who need help sheltering their pets should call 724-5961. Those who need help sheltering livestock can contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at 419-2369.

