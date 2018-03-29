PACC hosts Easter egg hunt for pets in shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima Animal Care Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt for animals in the shelter Sunday.

The pets -- all of which are up for adoption -- will hunt for eggs from 10 a.m. to noon at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Smaller dogs will lead off the hunt at 10, with large dogs following at 11.

PACC will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and waive adoption fees Saturday and Sunday.

"The Easter holiday can be a sad time at the shelter because we have hundreds of lost and unowned pets, without families of their own," PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a statement. "We’re hoping to make Easter a happy day for our pets and to help showcase them to potential adopters."