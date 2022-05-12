PACC hosting Howlin' at the Moon after postponing parties during the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center plans to make up for all the parties postponed during the pandemic with their upcoming “Howling at the Moon.”

The event will be held on May 13 from 5 to 10 p.m.

It is free and will feature vendors, food trucks, a bouncy castle and activities in different rooms at PACC.

Each section of the shelter will be decorated in a different holiday theme.

Food and merchandise will be available for purchase.

“PACC has missed being able to hold those seasonal adoption events over the last two years, so we are ready to celebrate them all in one night,” Director of Animal Services Monica Dangler said.

All pets at the shelter will have $0 adoption fees during the “Postponed Parties," although a $20 licensing fee may apply.

“We know how much the public loves these evening events, so we are happy to be bringing them back,” Dangler said.

PACC’s licensing partner, DocuPet will offer a 13% discount on one tag per order May 13 - 16 with code “HOWL13.”

People can also make donations to the shelter’s official nonprofit partner, Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.