PACC hosting adoption events with incentives this weekend

The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is hosting two family-friendly events this weekend with incentives for people who choose to take home a furry friend.

The first will take place on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Armory Park. "Bark in the Barrio" is hosted in collaboration with Tucson Parks and Rec and will feature adoptable dogs for people to meet as well as games, food, and live music.

The second is the PACC egg hunt on Sunday, April 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eggs will be hidden throughout the shelter — including golden eggs, which can be exchanged for gift cards to PACC's on-site store, Central Pet.

The first 100 people to adopt or foster a medium-to-large dog anytime between Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9 will receive a free crate to take home.

Many of the large dogs are in "Phase 2," the biggest kennel space at the shelter. Any dogs that are currently in Phase 2 will be sent home with a $50 gift card to Central Pet.

All dogs who have been in the shelter more than a month will come with a $25 gift card to the store.

“Both Bark in the Barrio and our annual egg hunt are excellent opportunities to learn more about PACC and our efforts to keep families together,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “We are hoping to get some dogs adopted this weekend while having fun with and educating our community."