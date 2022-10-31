PACC holds a Halloween themed adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center held a “spell-tacular” Halloween themed adoption event on Sunday hoping to get out of code red.

The shelter holds events hoping to connect the community to their animals avoiding the overcapacity line for euthanasia- something the shelter hasn’t had to do since 2017.

To come in empty handed and to leave with a new best friend is the goal for PACC, whether that’s through adopting or fostering.

Darlene Dobroslavic adopted from PACC 14 years ago and returned to the shelter on Sunday to do it again.

“I adopted my first dog that I have now 14 years ago when she was eight months old,” said Dobroslavic.

She is fostering to adopt “Shunday,” a 5-year-old dog that has been there since July.

“I got up early and I saw that they were going to have to start euthanizing dogs in the Mesa shelter and I've been sharing on Facebook, the overcrowding that's happening here,” Dobroslavic said.

“Shunday was turned in and was brought in by animal control for being tied up in the yard,” she added.

Some of the dogs at the shelter have been there for more than a year.

30 dogs went to new homes or have been reclaimed by their owners on Sunday, but PACC said they still need help.

“We still get in an average of 30-ish dogs a day, so that's a lot of dogs to come in. We still need to constantly be sending dogs out into adoptive and foster homes,” said Kayleigh Murdock from Pima Animal Care Center.

Their goal is to get down to 400 dogs. As of Sunday, the shelter still has 468.

Dobroslavic said don’t just go for the puppies and to come in with an open mind.

“I'm 62 and we'll all grow old together,” said Dobroslavic.

If you’re unable to adopt or foster right now, PACC is asking for donations. PACC recommends bringing in towels as the weather gets colder.