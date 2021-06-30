PACC has dozens of animals from hoarder homes available for adoption

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care has dozens of animals rescued from hoarder homes and overwhelmed pet owners that are available for adoption.

Over the last two weeks, PACC has rescued 440 Chihuahuas, 27 larger mixed-breed dogs, 38 cats, dozens of ducks, chickens, goats, sheep and cows.

Rescue partners are helping to find homes for the livestock, but many of the pets are still available.

“We always make time for calls like this because of the urgency, but it couldn’t have come at a busier time,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services, in a statement. “We are already taking in 75 to 100 pets a day. Right now, we could really use your help with finding homes for these pets as we get ready for the seasonally high intake that comes with the Fourth of July holiday.”

Several of the dogs are cats are under-socialized and need dedicated owners or foster homes to work with the animals and teach them to become pets.

Those looking to adopt or foster can call 520-724-7222. Through July 16, pets that are four months or older are available without adoption fees. Licensing fees of $20 can apply to dogs.

PACC, at 4000 N. Silverbell Road, is holding a free pet microchip clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. through July 1.

The facility is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

