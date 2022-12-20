PACC: Emergency intake only due to bacterial infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) says it has moved to an emergency-only intake protocol after one dog tested positive for Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus, or "strep zoo," a highly contagious bacterial infection.

PACC will only be admitting new animals on a emergency basis through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Emergency intakes include animals in medical distress, pets with aggression, or situations that involve injury to a human or another animal.

All other intake appointments should be rescheduled.

Strep zoo has no vaccine and few warning signs, PACC spokespeople say, and any dog that has it is considered infectious for three days. The medical team at the shelter is currently treating all dogs in the facility with a 10-day regimen of antibiotics.

“With 589 dogs already in the shelter, the only way for us to protect the animals in the shelter and the community is to temporarily suspend non-emergency intake,” said Monica Dangler, PACC Director of Animal Services.

If you have adopted or fostered a dog from PACC since Thursday, Dec. 15, shelter staff says they will be in touch about next steps.

PACC officials say strep zoo rarely infects cats, though there may be a possibility that immunocompromised people may be at risk for contracting it—instances of human cases of strep zoo are extremely rare, however.

Until PACC is able to resume intake as normal, the shelter says to contact the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 and press 4 if you find an injured, ill or aggressive animal.