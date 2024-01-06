PACC and HSSA collaborate for weekend adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona are teaming up for a joint adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both shelters will waive adoption fees for all pets throughout the weekend.

The collaboration aims to find forever homes for animals in need following an increase in stray pets post-New Year's Eve celebrations.

"With both of our shelters filled with pets looking for a best friend, now is the perfect time to start the new year by supporting your local animal shelter through adoption or fostering an animal in need,” said Jose Ocaño, interim Chief Operations Officer for HSSA. “This is a great collaboration with PACC, and we hope the community will support finding these animals forever homes.”

Adoptable pets can be found at PACC on 4000 North Silverbell Road, HSSA on 635 West Roger Road, and adoptable dogs at HSSA's Park Place Mall location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All adoptable pets are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered, with a $20 licensing fee possibly applying to adopted dogs.

“We’re excited to co-host this event with HSSA,” said PACC’s Director of Animal Services, Monica Dangler. “We want to kick off the new year right and work together to find more Pima County pets homes.”

