PACC: 40 dogs, 3 cats rescued from hoarder

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Animal Care Center rescued 40 dogs and three cats from a hoarder home Tuesday.

According to the agency, the animals were found at a home near South 4th Avenue and East 22nd Street.

The owner asked for PACC's help and is cooperating with the shelter.

"The dogs' owner is what we refer to as an overwhelmed caregiver," said PACC's Kristen Hassen, in a statement. "While she loves her dogs, she has too many and was unable to provide appropriate care for them."

Tucson Fire asked for PACC's assistance after it was called to the home to come to the aid of a person. A strong odor was coming from the house, and animal waste was all over the floor.

Most of the dogs appear to be healthy. PACC will spay and neuter the animals, groom them and find them new homes.