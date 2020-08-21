Ozone pollution triggers air quality health watch in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — An air quality health watch is in effect in Tucson Friday from the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.

The department says ground-level ozone in the Tucson area may be uncomfortable for those sensitive to air pollution. Potential symptoms include coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

The PDEQ says sensitive individuals -- like children, adults who are active outdoors and those with respiratory diseases -- should limit their time outside Friday.

Ground-level ozone is produced from a number of sources, the PDEQ says, including car exhausts, power plant emissions, gasoline vapors and chemical solvents. Wildfires -- like the Westridge Fire currently at 70% containment in the Tortolita Mountains -- can also be a factor.

Those experiencing symptoms of the air pollution should seek medical attention, the PDEQ said.