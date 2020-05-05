Menu

Owners of Sammy's Mexican Grill speak on stage with President Trump

The owners of Sammy's Mexican Grill, who were criticized for their open support of President Trump during the election were singled out by the President during a speech at Honeywell in Phoenix on Tuesday where he thanked them.
Posted at 3:36 PM, May 05, 2020
PHOENIX — The owners of Sammy's Mexican Grill spoke to President Trump on stage during a press conference Tuesday.

Betty and Jorge Rivas were in attendance during Trump's briefing at a Honeywell facility in Phoenix that is making N95 masks.

According to President Trump, today, the owners of Sammy's helped feed 150 healthcare workers at a Tucson assisted living facility and also supplied food to workers at the Honeywell facility.

Watch the full clip below:

President Trump thanks Sammy's Mexican Grill owners

After expressing their appreciation for him, President Trump mentioned that he would be taking care of the bill.

The restaurant, which is located in Catalina, made national news in early March.

After being seen sitting directly behind President Donald Trump at a February campaign rally in Phoenix, Betty and Jorge Rivas claimed they were receiving bad reviews and backlash.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, they stated that people who are writing bad reviews are 'wasting their time', and they want everyone to 'stop harrassing' them.

Trump responded by expressing his support for the restaurant on Twitter.

Following that tweet, business picked back up for Betty and Jorge big time.

RELATED: Sammy's Mexican Grill packed after Trump Tweet

“Very humble, very emotional,” said Jorge Rivas owner of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Catalina to KGUN 9.

