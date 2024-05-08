OVPD: UA Vet Medicine Oro Valley location evacuated after 'incident'

A building was evacuated at the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine location in Oro Valley, Wednesday afternoon.

Oro Valley Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it had responded to an unknown threat at the college, at 1580 E. Hanley Boulevard.

OVPD took one person into custody and believe it is an isolated incident, the post said.

The building was evacuated and searched out of an abundance of caution, the post said.

There are no injuries as a result of this incident and no ongoing threat, the post said.

The investigation is ongoing.

