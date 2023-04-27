OVPD: Suspicious person at a bus stop near Painted Sky Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Thursday morning, Oro Valley Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious man at a bus stop near Painted Sky Elementary.

According to OVPD, no crime was committed and no students were harmed.

Officers increased patrols around the area to assure the safety of the students and community.

PSE principal notified the parents of the situation.

Dear Painted Sky Families:



There was an off-campus incident that happened at a bus stop in our neighborhood near the intersection of Maspalomas and Verese Way. Students reported that a silver sedan stopped at their bus stop. The driver was a middle-aged man with grayish blonde hair and asked them their names. Once at school, the incident was reported to Officer Greg. Officer Greg has taken care of the report and notified the Oro Valley Police Department.



They will have an increased presence in the area for the next few days. This is also a good time to remind your children about everyday safety measures:

• Never approach a car or get in a vehicle if you do not know the driver.

• Stay more than their arm’s length away.

• Never give your name or respond in conversation to a stranger.

• Travel with a buddy. Do not walk alone.

• Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know.

• Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, seek help immediately.

• Report anything suspicious to your parent, school staff, law enforcement or any trusted adult.



Additionally, our SRO, Officer Greg, has made a video regarding this topic that would be a great conversation starter with your child/ren. ClickHERE [youtu.be].



Also, we ask our families and community members to call 911 if you see something suspicious or know anything more about this specific situation. You can also remain anonymous by reporting information to 88-CRIME.



Thank you.





