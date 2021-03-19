OVPD: Sub-contractor dies in work-related incident at power station

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is investigating a death that occurred at a power station near Tangerine and First Ave. Friday.

According to Sgt. Amy Graham, a sub-contractor was killed while loading non-electrical equipment. The piece of equipment fell and killed the unidentified worker.

"No TEP employees were involved, nor is it power system related," OVPD said in a tweet.

Tucson Electric Power released a statement, it reads:

At 1 p.m. today, TEP was notified that a contractor had suffered a fatal injury while working in a TEP substation near First and Tangerine roads. Crews from three construction companies were working on an upgrade project at the substation when the accident occurred; no TEP employees were on site at the time. We're cooperating with the investigation of this incident but have no additional information to share at this time. The worker who died was employed by Utility & Industrial LLC, and we would refer you to that company for any additional information.

No other details have been released.