OVPD: Southbound Oracle at hardy closed due to an accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) southbound Oracle at hardy is blocked because of a serious injury collision.

Officers say all southbound lanes of Oracle are closed.

OVPD is asking the public to avoid the area, northbound is open but traffic is slowed.

Details are limited.

Traffic Collision- SB Oracle at Hardy is blocked due to a serious injury collision. All southbound lanes or Oracle are closed, please avoid the area. Northbound is open but slowed, please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/bzXCKgpwjU — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) January 14, 2023