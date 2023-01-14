Watch Now
OVPD: Southbound Oracle at hardy closed due to an accident

Google Earth
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 16:36:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) southbound Oracle at hardy is blocked because of a serious injury collision.

Officers say all southbound lanes of Oracle are closed.

OVPD is asking the public to avoid the area, northbound is open but traffic is slowed.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

