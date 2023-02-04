Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

OVPD: Reports of suspicious package at Home Depot

fdsfsdfsdf.PNG
Google Earth
fdsfsdfsdf.PNG
Posted at 11:02 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 13:02:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On February 4, 2023, around 9:45 a.m. the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Home Depot in Oro Valley.

After investigating the scene officers from OVPD gave the clear. According to officers, there were no injuries.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE