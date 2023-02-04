OVPD: Reports of suspicious package at Home Depot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On February 4, 2023, around 9:45 a.m. the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Home Depot in Oro Valley.

Police activity- OVPD is working on an incident at the Home Depot. Please avoid the area. — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) February 4, 2023

After investigating the scene officers from OVPD gave the clear. According to officers, there were no injuries.

The incident is clear. Safe to resume activities in the area. — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) February 4, 2023