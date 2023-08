TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police investigates an incident at Steam Pump Ranch where the Ramada was damaged.

The suspect car is a white Dually pickup with a utility/work-type bed and a metal rack.

It may have front-end damage and possible damage to the rack.

It also has truck lights on the top front of the cab, three in the center and one on each end.

OVPD is looking to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information, contact OVPD and ask for Detective Lesage.