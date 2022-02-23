Watch
OVPD is looking to identify and locate unknown person

OVPD
OVPD unknown person
Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 12:37:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is reaching out to the community to help identify and locate an unknown person.

OVPD says they are involved in a large-scale fraud investigation within Tucson's metro area. The license plate in the photo does not match the vehicle and could be swapped out illegally with another license plate.

If you have any information you can call 88-CRIME.

