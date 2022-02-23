OVPD is looking to identify and locate unknown person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is reaching out to the community to help identify and locate an unknown person.

OVPD says they are involved in a large-scale fraud investigation within Tucson's metro area. The license plate in the photo does not match the vehicle and could be swapped out illegally with another license plate.

We could use your help IDing this person of interest. They are related to a large-scale fraud investigation within the Tucson metro area. The license plate seen doesn't match the vehicle, likely swapped. If you have any info please contact Det. Helvig at 520-229-4900. Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/VODPAj85Qb — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) February 23, 2022

If you have any information you can call 88-CRIME.

