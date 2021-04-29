OVPD: 37-year-old woman dies after three-vehicle wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a wreck Sunday.

According to Oro Valley police, 37-year-old Angelica Wren died. She was injured in a three-vehicle crash at Oracle and Linda Vista.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading northbound when he drove over the median and hit another pickup truck head-on. The trucks rotated, hitting a third vehicle and sending it off the road.

Two people in the third vehicle had minor injuries. Two people in the trucks were hospitalized.