Oversized trailer shuts down 6th Ave., Ajo Way intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are asking drivers to avoid S. 6th Avenue and Ajo Way as the intersection is shut down.

Friday morning, TPD says an oversized transport trailer was blocking the roadway. In a tweet, Tucson Police say a crane is on the way to remove the trailer.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Police did not immediately say what cause the blockage or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 as we learn more.

