TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police, Marana Police, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side.

A TPD officer on the scene, near South Fremont Ave. and 34th St. told KGUN 9 they got the initial call for an OIS around 12 Thursday morning.

He did not have more information to share at the time.

TPD said the Pima Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate what happened.