Over one million fentanyl pills, plus fentanyl powder, cocaine and heroin seized in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a "massive amount" of drugs at the Nogales Port of Entry on Saturday, Aug. 20., according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared on social media that the narcotics were hidden in floor compartments in an 18-wheel truck and trailer.

Included in the seizure, CBP reported finding over one million fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 114 pounds of cocaine, and 13 pounds of heroin.

Massive amount of fentanyl pills, other drugs seized at the Nogales POE on Saturday



18-Wheeler trailer floor compartment with approx 1.27 million pills and 104 lbs of cocaine

Vehicle floor with approx 300,000 pills, 2 lbs fentanyl powder, 13 lbs of heroin and 10 lbs of cocaine pic.twitter.com/z3HIcQdW7C — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 22, 2022