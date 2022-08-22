Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Over one million fentanyl pills, plus fentanyl powder, cocaine and heroin seized in Nogales

U.S. Customs and Border Protection refers to seizure as "massive"
An 18-wheeler trailer concealed drugs in hidden compartments.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection | Port Director Michael Humphries
An 18-wheeler trailer concealed drugs in hidden compartments.
An 18-wheeler trailer concealed drugs in hidden compartments.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 14:03:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a "massive amount" of drugs at the Nogales Port of Entry on Saturday, Aug. 20., according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared on social media that the narcotics were hidden in floor compartments in an 18-wheel truck and trailer.

Included in the seizure, CBP reported finding over one million fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 114 pounds of cocaine, and 13 pounds of heroin.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!