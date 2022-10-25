Over half a million fentanyl pills found at Nogales Port of Entry within two days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 577,000 fentanyl pills and over 70 pounds of illegal drugs were found within two days at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The following was found on Saturday:

10,400 pills in a purse

114,800 pills & 10.3 lbs cocaine in dash

297,000 pills in frame rails and a false compartment of a car

Then two more loads of pills were found on Sunday, says Chief Modlin:

134,200 pills in the rocker panels of a car

21,000 pills & 60.3 lbs meth in doors/seats

RELATED:

