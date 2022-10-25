Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Over half a million fentanyl pills found at Nogales Port of Entry within two days

Ff7saUOUAAErRYz.jfif
US Customs and Border Protection Port of Entry Nogales
Ff7saUOUAAErRYz.jfif
Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 15:14:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 577,000 fentanyl pills and over 70 pounds of illegal drugs were found within two days at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

The following was found on Saturday:

  • 10,400 pills in a purse
  • 114,800 pills & 10.3 lbs cocaine in dash
  • 297,000 pills in frame rails and a false compartment of a car

Then two more loads of pills were found on Sunday, says Chief Modlin:

  • 134,200 pills in the rocker panels of a car
  • 21,000 pills & 60.3 lbs meth in doors/seats

RELATED:

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!