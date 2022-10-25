Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.
On Sunday, a vehicle was stopped near State Route 85 and Hazen Road.
Investigators confirm they found 395,000 fentanyl pills and arrested one person.
"BPD has 2 investigators with MCDST committed to stopping drug-trafficking," says Buckeye Police Department.
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.