Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix

Buckeye Police Department
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 25, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.

On Sunday, a vehicle was stopped near State Route 85 and Hazen Road.

Investigators confirm they found 395,000 fentanyl pills and arrested one person.

"BPD has 2 investigators with MCDST committed to stopping drug-trafficking," says Buckeye Police Department.

