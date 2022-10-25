Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.

On Sunday, a vehicle was stopped near State Route 85 and Hazen Road.

Investigators confirm they found 395,000 fentanyl pills and arrested one person.

"BPD has 2 investigators with MCDST committed to stopping drug-trafficking," says Buckeye Police Department.

**MASSIVE FENTANYL BUST**

BPD coordinated w/ Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force to conduct a traffic stop Sunday near SR 85/Hazen Rd that resulted in 395,000 fentanyl pills seized & 1 arrest. BPD has 2 investigators with MCDST committed to stopping drug-trafficking. pic.twitter.com/DNQwpYjLka — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 25, 2022