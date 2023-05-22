Over a dozen companies to attend Tucson job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Attention job seekers —- there will be a hiring event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Tucson Convention Center on Tuesday, May 23.

The job fair will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is presented by Jobertising.com. Those looking for a role are encouraged to arrive early and bring plenty of resumes. Some recruiters may be hiring on the spot.

Those looking to go don't have to worry about an entry fee, but are encouraged to RSVP online here.

Some companies and employers that will be in attendance include the University of Arizona, Tucson Police Department, Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, Royal Automotive, Sunnyside School District, and many more.