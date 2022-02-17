Over 600 Pounds of cocaine found hidden in cucumbers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix teamed up with, the U.S Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to prevent 279 KG of cocaine from entering the US.
The DEAPhoenix stated that drug traffickers are using creative concealment methods, and by working together with the HSIPhoenix and CBPArizona they can keep our communities safe.
Drug traffickers use creative concealment methods: 279 KG of #cocaine (600+ pounds) seized from produce load of cucumbers. @DEAPHOENIXDiv @HSIPhoenix @CBPArizona working together, serving Arizona, keeping our communities safe. https://t.co/qHSLJrNeFu pic.twitter.com/Zs8uaEGuF5— DEAPhoenix (@DEAPHOENIXDiv) February 16, 2022
According to the CBP, they have seized a total of 16,972 lbs of cocaine so far in 2022.
