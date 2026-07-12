Over 10,000 TEP customers out of power

As of 6:43pm on July 11th over 10,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are out of power due to a severe storm. That's according to TEP's outage map.

There are 17 outages, mostly on the Eastside of Tucson.

There is no estimated time for when service will be restored.

From Tucson Electric Power:

"There are several storm-related outages throughout the area. Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs. If you see a downed power line, do not go near it or drive over it. Move away from the line and call 911."