Over 220K fentanyl pills found hidden in food, topping Pinal County's 2020 total

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has found 227,000 fentanyl pills found hidden in trays of food.

Deputies say it all began late Wednesday afternoon when he pulled over a passenger vehicle traveling northbound on the I-10 near Casa Grande for a traffic violation.

Inconsistencies with the driver's story gave them evidence to investigate further.

"The deputy on the stop noticed some food in the car. He picked up one of the trays of food, noticed it was a little heavy than normal," Sheriff Mark Lamb shared. "He scraped some of that food back and found the fentanyl pills wrapped."

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

After searching the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, concealing a large amount of fentanyl pills.

"The same pills that are killing our youth and our loved ones every day in this state and in this country," he continued. "Folks, we can no longer tolerate this as Americans and as Arizonans."

In total, deputies seized approximately 227,000 fentanyl pills.

Sheriff Lamb says this amount tops Pinal County's total confiscated for 2020.

----

