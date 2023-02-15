Over 200 without power in Summerhaven as winter weather blows through Southern Arizona

216 households are without power in Summerhaven according to the latest data from Trico's outage map.

It comes as a winter storm is expected to drop around a foot of snow on Mount Lemmon according to the National Weather Service.

Due to difficult road conditions, crews are unable to reach the top of the mountain until later this morning.

There's no word on exactly when the power should return for those affected.

—-

