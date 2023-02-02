Over 2,000 volunteers help pack "Feed my Starving Children" meals at Pantano Christian Church

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pantano Christian Church volunteered to hand pack about 500,000 "Feed my Starving Children" meals.

Over 2,200 volunteers helped pack meals and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 4.

Feed My Starving Children believes that food is the foundation of hope. The mission of FMSC, a Christian nonprofit, is to see every child whole in body and spirit.

Once meals are packed, they are sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development.

"When people realize that they can bring hope with your own two hands- That I can affect somebody around the Globe, that I can give them hope, and a future, I think that's what really matters," said Pantano Christian Church Pastor Robin.

Each meal pack contains six to 12 servings and costs less than 12 cents.

FMSC MarketPlaceTM helps local craftspeople by paying a fair rate for their handiwork and using the sales revenue to buy more meals for children all across the world.

FMSC has sent more than 3 billion meals to more than 100 nations since its founding in 1987.

To volunteer, you can register on their website.