Over $19K raised and 1,100 backpacks filled with supplies for MUSD students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District (MUSD) is thanking the Stockton Foundation Youth Education for helping raise over $19,000 for the Student and Family Services department.

District officials are also crediting about 100 community members for donating nearly $14,000 for helping fill 1,100 backpacks.

According to the district, the Stocker Foundation challenged MUSD supporters to match its $5,000 donation.

"Many others directed their donations to the S.O.S. (Success of Students) funds, which are used on an ongoing basis to provide everything from prescription glasses to field trip fees and more for those students most in need," the district shared.

MUSD Backpack and School Supply Event



Thursday, July 21 from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 22 from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This giveaway event is happening at the Early Learning Resource Center, 7651 N. Oldfather Rd.

#MUSDthanks to YES (Youth Education Supporters), the Stockton Foundation, and the nearly 100 supporters of #maranaschools who raised $19,000+ to enable our Student & Family Services department to distribute 1,100 new backpacks filled with school supplies for the new school year! pic.twitter.com/DYvGtZOyFy — Marana Unified (@MaranaSchools) July 14, 2022