Over 1,500 applications filed for social equity pot licenses

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 15:42:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Over 1,500 applications have been filed for the 26 social equity dispensary licenses that Arizona’s public health agency plans to issue under the state’s voter-approved law legalizing recreational marijuana.

The Department of Health Services is reviewing the applications and the department has said a random selection process to award the social equity licenses will be conducted next spring. However, a department spokesman said it’s too soon to say when the review process will be completed and a license winners selected.

The licenses will be issued under the 2020 ballot measure’s provision to set aside 26 licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

