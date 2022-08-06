Over 1.1 million dollars worth of fentanyl pills seized at border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized over 1.1 million dollars in fentanyl pills.

The confiscation happened on Friday, August 06, 2022, when a vehicle tried to drive through the Port.

Officers say over 420,000 fentanyl pills were concealed in a compartment built into the floor.

Also found in the vehicle:



Meth (11 lbs)



Cocaine (5.8 lbs)



Heroin (1.9 lbs)

******OVER 1.1 MILLION FENTANYL PILLS SEIZED IN THE LAST 7 DAYS AT THE NOGALES POE****** pic.twitter.com/Ivten2EQBj — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) August 6, 2022

Currently, there have been around 49,541 (YTD) Drug Seizure Events that have taken place this month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

cbp.gov

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

