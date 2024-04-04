Watch Now
Outside Magazine names Tucson as one of top places to travel in 2024

The list highlights destinations around the world, and is tailored to outdoor lovers and adventure seekers.
Tucson
Posted at 6:33 AM, Apr 04, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 'Outdoor Magazine' has ranked Tucson as one of its '23 best places to travel in 2024.'

The ranking is designed for outdoor lovers and adventure seekers, highlighting the various trails, sights, and nature retreats across the greater Tucson area.

Kitt Peak National Observatory

'Outdoor' highlights Kitt Peak Observatory as one must-see spot; located on the Tohono O'odham Nation land it recently reopened after a massive fire back in 2022. The site points to the observatory's revamped overnight observation program as key experience.

Saguaro at Saguaro National Park
Saguaro at Saguaro National Park on October 15, 2021.

The article also shows love to Saguaro National Park, due to its recent certification as one of nine Urban Night Sky Places around the world.

The Loop
A generic photo of The Loop.

Other key destinations listed in the article include Texas Canyon Nature Preserve, Starr Pass, Tucson Mountain Park, and The Chuck Huckleberry Loop.

