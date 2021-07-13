OUTAGES: Storms cause hundreds to lose power overnight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundred of people are without power after storms rolled through southern Arizona Monday night.

Tucson Electric Power is reporting more than 1,000 customers without electricity. Reports of outages started around 10 p.m.. There is no estimated time of power restoration but crews have been working overnight. If your power is out, TEP says to report the outage using the mobile app or log in to My Account. You also can call 520-623-7711.

For an update on TEP outages, click here.

Trico Electric Cooperative customers are also experiencing outages. To report an outage, SmartHub users can text OUT to 855-937-1858. You can also report power outages, trouble calls or emergencies 24 hours a day at (520) 744-2944.

For an update on Trico outages, click here.