TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers lost power in the early afternoon hours Friday.

According to the TEP outage map, areas affected included a spot north of Tanque Verde Road and near Broadway and Camino Seco.

Power at the Tanque Verde outage was expected to be restored by 1:54 p.m.

There was no timeline for power to be restored at Broadway and Camino Seco.