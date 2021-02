TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 1,463 TEP customers are in the dark after a power outage Friday morning.

According to the outage website, it was reported around 4 a.m. and impacts those on the northwest side of Tucson. Those living south of Camino Del Cerro & Ruthrauff Rd., west of La Canada, north of Prince and east of Silverbell Rd. may be impacted.

A cause is not known. The estimated time of restoration is 6:20 a.m..