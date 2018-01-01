Ostrich ranch suspends monster truck tours

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch has suspended its monster truck tours following a rollover that injured multiple people Friday.
According to their website, the tours are suspended until further notice.
The ranch released the following statement in regards to the rollover incident.
On behalf of the staff of the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch and the members of the Cogburn Family, we are deeply saddened by the monster truck accident that happened with our guests on board. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to those that have been impacted by this unfortunate accident. We are beyond thankful as we have just been informed by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department that everyone is OK. We deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers for those involved and please keep everyone in your prayers for a speedy recovery.