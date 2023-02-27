Car crash involving motorcycle near Oracle Road leads to road closures

Updated on February 27, 2023 at 2:40 p.m.

According to OVPD, there were minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

All lanes are now open.'

———

The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) responded to a car crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident took place near North Oracle Road and West Hardy Road on Monday afternoon.

The OVPD is warning drivers the southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Traffic collision- Oracle and Hardy. Motorcycle vs vehicle multi car collision. Southbound lanes blocked. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xG0aKAU6Lq — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) February 27, 2023