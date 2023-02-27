Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional NewsOro Valley, AZ News

Actions

Car crash involving motorcycle near Oracle Road leads to road closures

Oro Valley police taking care of situation
OVPD Maps.jpg
OVPD/Maps
OVPD Maps.jpg
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 17:15:55-05

Updated on February 27, 2023 at 2:40 p.m.

According to OVPD, there were minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

All lanes are now open.'
———
The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) responded to a car crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident took place near North Oracle Road and West Hardy Road on Monday afternoon.

The OVPD is warning drivers the southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Oro Valley, AZ News

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE