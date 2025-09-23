Oro Valley secures a $144K grant for ADA improvements at preserve

Arizona State Parks has awarded $144,500 to the town of Oro Valley for ADA improvements to its Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve.

The funding was provided through the Recreational Trails and Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation programs, according to a news release from Oro Valley. It will support existing pathway repairs, safety signage and the construction of a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail around the planned pond area.

The pond is currently being designed and construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, the news release said. The ADA trail construction is set to occur at the same time.

Oro Valley will provide an $8,734 local match, the news release said, bringing the total investment to $153,234. The town's contributions account for only 5.7% of the overall project cost, the news release said.

The grant will be coordinated alongside the Desert Ecosystem Restoration Project, the news release said.

The project includes $58,695 to restore sections of the former golf course cart path, $2,700 to enhance visitor safety and $91,839 to construct a pathway around the planned pond.

