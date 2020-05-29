Oro Valley recreation facilities to reopen June 1 with new guidelines

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Oro Valley's recreation facilities are set to reopen on June 1.

According to the Town of Oro Valley's Parks and Recreation Department, reopening these facilities required new safety modifications and training to more than 120 staff members on new sanitation procedures.

New guidelines that promote social distancing were released to the public Friday. These policies will be in place at both the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center and Oro Valley Aquatic Center.

What you need to know before you visit:

· Please wear a mask when entering Town facilities, this will help protect staff and patrons.

· If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms or a temperature over 100.4 degrees, stay home.

· Please maintain clean hands while visiting and do not touch your mouth, nose, ears and eyes.

· If you plan to swim, arrive in your swimwear and leave in your swimwear.



Locker rooms will be closed for changing, and showers will not be available at this time.

· For your safety and the safety of others, it's critical that you maintain proper social distancing while visiting these facilities.

For more information visit the Town’s Parks and Recreation web page for guidelines [orovalleyaz.gov] or email ask@orovalleyaz.gov

There are also updated facility hours:

Community & Recreation Center

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Closed daily from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. for cleaning

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

Monday - Friday: 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Closed daily from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. for cleaning and staff availability

Saturday: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

