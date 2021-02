A 73-year-old Oro Valley woman is missing and police are asking for the public's help finding her.

Laurel Brown left for the Safeway on Rancho Vistoso Boulevard at 4 Friday afternoon and never came home.

OVPD said Brown is 5'4" with red hair and blue eyes. She's driving a 2014 Toyota Camry with license plate BHZ7263.

They're asking people to call 911 if they see Laurel Brown or know where she is.