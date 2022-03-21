Oro Valley Police: Puppies abandoned near Camino Christie and Shannon Intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for someone who abandoned "adorable pups" near the intersection of West Camino Christie and North Shannon roads.
Officers believe a pickup truck is associated. However, they are unsure of the make, model or color.
They also confirm the Pima County Animal Control has picked up the puppies, both feeding and sheltering them.
Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the person who abandoned the puppies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 520-229-4900.
