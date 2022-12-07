Oro Valley police need help identifying burglary suspect

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for a person involved in a recent a burglary caught on camera.

Officers say homeowners must've left a car unlocked, which the burglary suspect took the garage opener out of.

Surveillance footage then shows the person opening the garage, going inside, and stealing a bike and multiple items.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this burglary suspect, please call (520) 229-4900.

Police are reminding Tucsonans to lock their car doors and bring garage-door openers inside with them.