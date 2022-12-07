Oro Valley police need help identifying burglary suspect

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for a person involved in a recent a burglary caught on camera.
Officers say homeowners must've left a car unlocked, which the burglary suspect took the garage opener out of.
Surveillance footage then shows the person opening the garage, going inside, and stealing a bike and multiple items.
If anyone has any information about the identity of this burglary suspect, please call (520) 229-4900.
Police are reminding Tucsonans to lock their car doors and bring garage-door openers inside with them.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.