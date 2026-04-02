Oro Valley Police looking for vehicle in connection with March crash

The Oro Valley Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a vehicle that was involved in a crash on North Oracle Road, near West Mountain Vista Drive, in early March.

According to a social media post from the OVPD Facebook page, two vehicles were speeding northbound on Oracle Road, at just before 9 p.m. on March 4, when they were involved in the crash.

Based on witness accounts, one of the two vehicles remained on scene after hitting another vehicle.

OVPD said in the news release that they believe the vehicle they are looking for did not hit another vehicle, but is still of interest.

The outstanding vehicle is described as a dark-colored sports car, possibly a Tesla.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-229-4900.