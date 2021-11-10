Oro Valley police look for woman connected to break-in cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for a woman suspected in a string of robberies in Oro Valley and the Phoenix area.
Time to ask for your help to catch a “Big Fish.” From a series of break-ins from Phoenix-Sierra Vista— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) November 9, 2021
Help get her pics publicized & put a name to the face.
✔️out the hand tattoos / vape pin & prob. wearing a wig. Any info? call Det. Jackson 520-229-4960 case#V21090189 pic.twitter.com/UW1qh3S6lx
According to Oro Valley police, the woman is connected to break-ins of multiple vehicles at James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, as well as the Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive.
She is also suspected of committing check fraud in Phoenix.
The woman has hand tattoos.
Those with information should call (520) 229-4960 in reference to case No. V21090189.
