Oro Valley police look for woman connected to break-in cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for a woman suspected in a string of robberies in Oro Valley and the Phoenix area.

According to Oro Valley police, the woman is connected to break-ins of multiple vehicles at James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, as well as the Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive.

She is also suspected of committing check fraud in Phoenix.

The woman has hand tattoos.

Those with information should call (520) 229-4960 in reference to case No. V21090189.

