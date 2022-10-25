Watch Now
Oro Valley police look for missing 83-year-old man Tuesday

Oro Valley police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man. Police say Richard Wilson was last seen near East Palisades and First Avenue.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 15:34:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

Police say Richard Wilson was last seen near East Palisades and First Avenue.

He was wearing a purple shirt and red pajama pants.

Those with information should call 911.
