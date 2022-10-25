Oro Valley police look for missing 83-year-old man Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man.
Police say Richard Wilson was last seen near East Palisades and First Avenue.
Missing vulnerable adult- 83 year old male is missing in the area of E. Palisades and First Ave area. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and red pajama pants. If you see him or have seen him in the last hour, please call 911. We will post s photo when we can.— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) October 25, 2022
He was wearing a purple shirt and red pajama pants.
Those with information should call 911.
