Oro Valley police look for man who offered cash to children playing outside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police say a suspicious man offered children money Thursday.

Police say the man drove a white sedan near West Molinetto Drive and North Piemonte Way at 4:30 p.m. that day when he offered the money to two 10-year-old children playing outside their homes.

The children refused the money and the man drove away.

The man is described as tan-skinned with dark hair, a white shirt and dark purple sunglasses.

Those with information should call 911.