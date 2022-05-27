Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Oro Valley police look for man who offered cash to children playing outside

Oro Valley police say a suspicious man offered children money Thursday.
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 16:50:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police say a suspicious man offered children money Thursday.

Police say the man drove a white sedan near West Molinetto Drive and North Piemonte Way at 4:30 p.m. that day when he offered the money to two 10-year-old children playing outside their homes.

The children refused the money and the man drove away.

The man is described as tan-skinned with dark hair, a white shirt and dark purple sunglasses.

Those with information should call 911.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰