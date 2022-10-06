Watch Now
Oro Valley police look for lottery ticket thief

Photo via OVPD
Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 10:22:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for a man accused of stealing lottery tickets.

Police say the man stole $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K at 8780 N. Oracle Road.

He is allegedly responsible for other thefts in the area.

Those with information should call (520) 229-4943 or email kknapp@orovalleyaz.org

